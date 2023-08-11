Last year, Barnesville went 10-0 to complete one of the few perfect regular-seasons in program history. But despite the historic run, their season came to a close in the same fashion that most playoff teams do, with a loss.

“The kids are still stinking from that loss, we were leading at halftime, down 3 after the 3rd, and then it just got away from us at the end of the 4th, so the kids were really motivated from that, we thought we had a chance to win that game, so they’ve been working hard this off-season with that game in mind.” Blake Allen

In 2023, the Rocks will run it back with most of that same core, including 4-staring offensive linemen in Hank Johnson, Brayden Butler, Luke Taylor and Salvador Almarez.



Coach Allen believes his line will be their strength, which should bode well for new quarterback Casey Carpenter who plays the position differently than CJ Hannahs did last year.

“CJ was more of a runner, run-pass option, Casey is more of a pure-passer he’s got a good arm, so were going to adapt more to his strengths and get the ball out to our athletes.” Blake Allen

Those athletes included receivers Duker Costello, Luke Detling, and Brady McIntire with Taison Star returning to the backfield.



On defense, many of those same guys will go both ways with Blake Kirk also starting at Tackle and Cam Carpenter at Linebacker.



For Barnesville to reach their goals for this season, captain Taison Star says they need to play what he describes as “Shamrock Football.

“It’s that hard-nosed, gritty, we’re going to work for everything we got, were gonna hustle, were gonna beat the man, beat the guy in front of you.” Taison Starr

Starr and his teammates will get their first opportunity to “beat the man” on Friday August 18th, when they take on Buckeye Local.