Barnesville Superintendent responds to ‘hazing’ incident at High School

Barnesville Schools Superintendent Angela Hannahs responded to an incident that involved high school students and hazing.

Barnesville Police investigating alleged extreme bullying incident

Hannahs confirmed with 7News that an incident did occur last Friday on October 1 with members of the football team, both the victim and other kids.

She is describing the incident as ‘hazing’ and says an investigation is ongoing with the district following the board’s policy on disciplining the students.

Barnesville Schools say they are putting measures in place to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again and are working with Barnesville police.

Hannahs also confirmed there is no plan to dissolve the football team.

Rocky Sirianni, Barnesville Police Chief said on Thursday that his department plans to send a report about this alleged bullying incident to the Belmont County Prosecutor, Kevin Flanagan, by Friday at the latest.

Sirianni said he received a complaint from the father of a Barnesville High School student on Saturday, October 2.