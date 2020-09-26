River shuts out Barnesville

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – At home for River they hosted the Barnesville Shamrocks.

Early in the second half, River’s QB Brody Lollathin with ran the ball outside, found space and broke a tackle, and was knocked out of bounce at the one yard line.

Avery Creamer found his way to the end zone. That’s made the score 27-0 pilots with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remained in the third.

The Shamrocks QB CJ Hannah’s lost the ball but then recovered it and made a nice pass to Spencer Bliss getting the first down.

Hannah’s lost the ball again and Jake Boulet picked it up but River defense dropped him for a loss.

River went on to win 27-0 and that was your final score.