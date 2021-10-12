Barnesville hazing case: Charges could be filed soon

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan tells 7News charges may be filed in 24-48 hours in the hazing case.

Barnesville Police investigating alleged extreme bullying incident



He confirmed that several Barnesville High School football players participated in an initiation ritual on October 1 following the football game that went far beyond the bounds of good-natured fun.

Barnesville Superintendent responds to ‘hazing’ incident at High School



7News has learned the boys strapped a freshman player to a pole and pulled up their pickup trucks, revving their engines as if they were going to drive up and hit him.



Sources also say the boy was then loaded into the back of a pickup truck and driven around at high speeds.



7News has also learned the boys allegedly held a crossbow to the boy’s head.



While Flanagan won’t confirm those details, he said his office is seriously considering charges of hazing, menacing and disorderly conduct.



Some of the suspects may be charged through juvenile court, while at least one may be charged as an adult.