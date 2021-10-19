Barnesville hazing suspects are now officially charged; Adult named

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Two young men—one adult and one juvenile—are now facing charges of hazing, after a Barnesville football team freshman was allegedly restrained and terrorized.

Officials say the adult, Jadyn Lucas, was scheduled for his initial appearance, but his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf so that the initial appearance will not happen.

Lucas’ pretrial will be on November 2.

No information is released about the juvenile. 

