Barnesville hazing suspects are now officially charged; Adult named

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Two young men—one adult and one juvenile—are now facing charges of hazing, after a Barnesville football team freshman was allegedly restrained and terrorized.

Barnesville Police investigating alleged extreme bullying incident

Officials say the adult, Jadyn Lucas, was scheduled for his initial appearance, but his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf so that the initial appearance will not happen.



Lucas’ pretrial will be on November 2.



No information is released about the juvenile.