BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022!



This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats.

The festival began on Wednesday night, with the official King Pumpkin Weigh-In, and the opening of the pumpkin wagon. Organizers tell us that the open enrollment for the pumpkin contest makes the event all the more exciting.

“We’re gonna be weighing in giant, giant pumpkins tonight. Giant pumpkins, giant squash. These things can weigh anywhere from, up to 2500 pounds or more than that actually. So we hope to get fruit in here tonight from maybe 3 or 4 different states. Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, maybe Michigan and other states possibly as well.” TIM MILLER, Coordinator of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In

If you couldn’t make it out tonight, you have plenty of time to enjoy the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival all weekend. Check out their website for full details.