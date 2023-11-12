BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — You may have been to its Pumpkin Festival, but you may not know the rest of Ohio considers Barnesville one of its hidden gems.

The village has been nominated as one of the state’s favorite small towns and neighborhoods through a vote organized by America 250 Ohio.

It’s a commission formed by Governor Mike DeWine last year to prepare the state for the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026.

They plan to visit Barnesville and write about it on their blog over the next year.

Cambridge in Guernsey County is also on the list.