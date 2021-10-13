Belmont County requests charges against an adult and juvenile in Barnesville hazing case

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan says a request for charges is being made in the Barnesville hazing case, against one juvenile and one adult.

He confirmed that several Barnesville High School football players participated in an initiation ritual on October 1 following the football game that went far beyond the bounds of good-natured fun.

7News has learned the boys strapped a freshman player to a pole and pulled up their pickup trucks, revving their engines as if they were going to drive up and hit him.

Sources also say the boy was then loaded into the back of a pickup truck and driven around at high speeds.

7News has also learned the boys allegedly held a crossbow to the boy’s head.

Flanagan cannot confirm these details.

