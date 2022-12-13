BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville transports its visitors to Christmas in the late 1800s.

Each of the 26 rooms and 11 fireplaces is lavishly decorated, each by a separate volunteer decorator.



The mansion took 5 years to build–from 1888 to 1893.



7NEWS reporter D.K. Wright visited the museum for a tour to transport us back in time.

You are welcomed to the museum by a slightly stuffy couple on the porch.



As you enter, you pass through a hand-carved elaborate scroll-work archway.

“The story goes that the artisans would insist on being paid daily ’cause their hands would hurt so much and the work was so intricate that they weren’t sure they were gonna come back the next day.” Brock Rogers, Museum Board Member

Female visitors would go straight to the ladies’ washroom.

The house has only ever had three owners: John and Sarah Bradfield; then their daughter and son-in-law, Earl and Pearl Watt,; and finally, the Belmont County Historical Society.