BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

It was once a family home where people raised children, entertained guests, lived and eventually died.

Now it’s the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville.

What was once John and Sarah Bradfield’s home is now a holiday destination.



Each of its 26 rooms are elaborately decorated for Christmas and it’s open for tours on weekends.



The house has features dedicated to things that concerned the Victorians–like not sitting too close to your date, and making sure your slip wasn’t showing!

“The courting corner is a whisper arch where, if you were dating at that point in time, one person could stand on each side, sit each side of the courting corner and whisper back and forth but you couldn’t hear them out in the parlors. They built a petticoat mirror into one of the fireplaces so you could check your petticoats and make sure you weren’t being scandalous and showing off your petticoats to the world.” Brock Rodgers

Museum Board Member

There’s a even room called the growlery, where the men could go after dinner with drinks and cigars.



This year’s decorating theme is the 12 days of Christmas, so the partridge, the pear tree and all the other characters can be seen throughout the house.

A partridge in a pear tree at the Victorian mansion musuem.



More than 50 decorators designed the decor in the various rooms.



Tours are Fridays 5 to 8, and Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4, until December 17th.



No reservations are required.



For more information, visit the museum’s website.