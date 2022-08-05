BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Congressman Bill Johnson made a few stops in the Ohio Valley this week.

One of them being in Belmont County.

Congressman Johnson toured WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

He met with staff and to talked about workforce challenges, the hospital’s relatively new relationship with WVU, the lasting impact of COVID, challenges faced by rural healthcare providers, and healthcare funding.

Congressman Johnson says rural hospitals have been under a tremendous amount of stress due to the pandemic, but Barnesville is one of the hospitals that made it through.

“There’s a nostalgic feeling to it. You can tell that good people live and work there. Going through the OR through the door that leads into the OR it was a comforting feeling to know that those doors have been used a lot and if you got to go there for a procedure those folks know what they’re doing.” Congressman Bill Johnson – R-Marietta

Congressman Johnson says it was important to him to check in on rural hospitals especially with all they have had to overcome.