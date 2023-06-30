BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The new Ohio Hills Health Center-Barnesville Dental held a ribbon cutting and open house Friday afternoon.

It is located at 101 East Main Street in Barnesville. The ribbon cutting got underway at 2:00pm, and was followed a tour of the facility. Several state and local officials were on hand for today’s event.

Ohio Hills Health Center CEO Jeff Britton says the new facility will provide seven new and part-time jobs, and accommodate around twenty-five hundred patients visits on a yearly basis.

“Barnesville is considerably an underserved area for dental. So the Ohio Hills Health Center-Dental Center here in Barnesville helps meets that need. We offer full spectrum dental care from pediatric to geriatrics, full service.” Jeff Britton, CEO, Ohio Hills Health Center

“Anytime you can expand access to health care in rural parts of our state and in my district, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that happens.” Rep. Bill Johnson, R-OH

Administrators say it’s one of the only dental practices in the area to accept Medicaid.

Dr. Robert Brewer will be the primary dentist at the new facility, replacing the Barnesville Medical Center.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, you can call 740-239-6447.