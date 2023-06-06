BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Barnesville Water Department is planning an emergency water valve repair or replacement on Bond Avenue, beginning on Wednesday at 11 p.m., and going into Thursday.

Water will be shut off to the entire north side of town from Euclid Avenue North.



State Route 800 connections won’t be effected.



Residents will need to draw water for use while the water system is isolated for repairs. Once repairs are finished and water restored, there will be a 48-hour precautionary boil order for anyone experiencing a loss in pressure.