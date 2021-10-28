WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital awarded “Warrior Quilt”

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Congratulations, go out to WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital. Thursday afternoon they were recognized for their outstanding efforts in treating breast cancer.

The Neighborhood Ford Store and Doan Ford, Inc. presented the WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital with a Warrior Quilt. Ford awards these quilts to deserving breast-cancer treatment centers in the area.

Warrior Quilts begin as individual patches of support, comfort, and remembrance and then they’re stiches together to create a beautiful image of strength.

Lindsay Dowdle the marketing manager at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital says she has no doubt that this quilt will provide hope and encouragement to their patients.

What the quilt represents is it provides a level of comfort for our patients at Barnesville hospital. Not only by being able to see the quilt on a daily basis whenever they go in for their mammograms, but also being able to know that there are other people in this fight as well. Everyone is kind of stepping up and trying to take as many precautions as possible and raise awareness about breast cancer. Lindsay Dowdle, marketing manager at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

An extremely limited number of quilts have been presented. The quilt will be put on display at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital for breast cancer patients to see.