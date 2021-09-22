WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital updates visitation guidelines

BARNESVILLE, OHIO – WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital has updated its visitation
guidelines in light of increasing cases of COVID-19.
The updated visitor policy is effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 22.
All patients and visitors will be screened upon entering the building and will be required
to wear a mask throughout their visit.
The new visitation guidelines are as follows:
• Emergency Department
o No visitors are permitted in the Emergency Department.
o Limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life cases and pediatrics.
• Inpatient Units
o One (1) approved visitor/adult per patient per day from noon to 7 p.m.
• Peri-Operative/Procedural Registration
o One (1) approved visitor is permitted with the patient for registration and
prior to the procedure, if space allows for social distancing.
• Diagnostics (Radiology/Lab)
o Visitors are not permitted for adult outpatient diagnostic visits. One (1)
approved visitor is permitted for pediatric diagnostics.
• Outpatient Appointments
o Visitors are not permitted for adult outpatient appointments. One (1)
approved visitor is permitted for pediatric appointments.
• COVID-19 Positive Patients
o Visitors for COVID-19 positive patients will be restricted unless prior
approval is granted.
After hours and weekend building access will be restricted to the Emergency Department entrance from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Thursday and from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
Exceptions to the visitation guidelines will be made on a case-by-case basis.