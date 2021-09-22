WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital updates visitation guidelines

Barnesville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARNESVILLE, OHIO – WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital has updated its visitation
guidelines in light of increasing cases of COVID-19.

The updated visitor policy is effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 22.

All patients and visitors will be screened upon entering the building and will be required
to wear a mask throughout their visit.

The new visitation guidelines are as follows:

• Emergency Department
o No visitors are permitted in the Emergency Department.
o Limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life cases and pediatrics.

• Inpatient Units
o One (1) approved visitor/adult per patient per day from noon to 7 p.m.

• Peri-Operative/Procedural Registration
o One (1) approved visitor is permitted with the patient for registration and
prior to the procedure, if space allows for social distancing.

• Diagnostics (Radiology/Lab)
o Visitors are not permitted for adult outpatient diagnostic visits. One (1)
approved visitor is permitted for pediatric diagnostics.

• Outpatient Appointments
o Visitors are not permitted for adult outpatient appointments. One (1)
approved visitor is permitted for pediatric appointments.

• COVID-19 Positive Patients
o Visitors for COVID-19 positive patients will be restricted unless prior
approval is granted.

After hours and weekend building access will be restricted to the Emergency Department entrance from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Thursday and from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Exceptions to the visitation guidelines will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter