Beallsville Blue Devils: 2021 High School Football Preview

Beallsville High School

One of the smaller programs in our high school football preview tour is Beallsville.

The Division 7 Blue Devils won just a single game last season.

It now welcomes a new coach for his first year, Rusty Bondy, who is confident that his team can compete in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

It all starts in the winter time. You know, these kids hit the weight room really hard. They get strong, they get explosive, they get quicker and all we hope is that it translates out into the field. So far, so good.

Rusty Bondy- Beallsville Head Coach

The Blue Devils have just 19 kids on the roster. Bondy will have a lot of youth to work with.

We’ve got a lot of younger kids. We’ve got four seniors this year. Our sophomore group is our largest group so we’re a little bit light on Freshman but things are looking up

Rusty Bondy- Beallsville Head Coach

However, one of those seniors is Brandon Louden who will line up interchangeably as a tailback and wide receiver. He’s setting the bar high for a team that had its struggles last season.

By the end of the season, I’d like to make it to the playoffs and be able to have 1,000 yards receiving and have a good season

Brandon Louden- Beallsville Senior

Led by Louden, Bondy looks to run a bit more than throw in the early going.

I feel that, you know, we’re going to try to run the ball a little bit more than throw but every team has a different game plan whenever you face them so we’ll see what happens

Rusty Bondy- Beallsville Head Coach

The Blue Devils open up the season against Miller on August 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

