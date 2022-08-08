BEALLSVILLE- They say there’s strength in numbers – but don’t say that to the Beallsville Blue Devils. Head Coach Rusty Bondy is in his second season with the program after going 2-8 last year.

The Blue Devils have just 17 kids on the team. Bondy thinks the best solution is a strong mentality.

“I was hoping to have more but, however, the 17 that I’ve got – they’ve got great attitudes, they’re ready to work, they’re willing to listen, and they’re very coachable kids.” Rusty Bondy- Head Coach

However, senior guard Gage Perkins has just a small concern about the short roster.

“I do have worries because if somebody gets hurt, obviously, there’s not a lot of people to put in to fill the spots but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. If somebody gets hurt, we’ve just got to play.” Gage Perkins- OG

One of the early mantras is sharpening the ax on the offensive side of the ball.

“I’ve got an offensive coordinator right now that is really going to do well for us. He really understands the game. Defensively, we are switching our defense up a little bit. Hopefully, we’ll be more productive this year on the defensive side of the ball.” Rusty Bondy- Head Coach

“We’re working a lot with our line and a lot with our backs making sure the blocks are right and what they do (and) where to go and who to get.” Gage Perkins- OG

The Blue Devils open up the season at home against Millersport.)