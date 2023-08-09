For a program that has struggled with roster size, this year’s Beallsville crew might have the numbers to turn things around. Their 23-man roster is comprised of 11 seniors which not only opens the door for what they can do in practice but also provides in-game flexibility.

“It provides depth for one, you know we’re not going to have to scramble on the sidelines to be able to maneuver people, you know when we have an injury, hopefully, we have no injuries.” Rusty Bondy

In talking with Coach, nothing quite got him as excited as talking about his offensive line.

Returning this year, he will have Dalton Fulton, Aaron Baker, Tucker Auto, and Colton Shriver back up front.



Those guys will be protecting Garrett Perkins, who enters his 4th year as starting Quarterback and is described by Bondy as poised and fast while also making noticeable improvements. as a passer.



In the back-field Connor Hagan, Reed Smith, and Mark Lowden will all be getting carries while Thorne Stoffel will be a weapon in the passing game.

“A lot of these guys has got a lot of snaps, and hopefully that’ll help us out this season.” Rusty Bondy

On defense, most of those same guys will be going both ways with the additions of James Palmer at nose-guard, Anthony Dunn at tackle, Hunter Cole at corner, and Aison McBride at Linebacker.



When it comes to the Blue Devils’ outlook on the season, Bondy has a clear philosophy.

“You know obviously we’re going to take it one game at a time, so we win that first one then we’ll move to the next step and hopefully be able to win that following game.” Rusty Bondy

Well, that first game will come on August 18th on the road at Millersport.