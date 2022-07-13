Behind the Badge

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
75°
Triadelphia
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
Ohio man summoned after saving dog locked in neighbor’s …
Video
Top Stories
Ohio parents allegedly gave child monthly allowance …
WATCH ‘NRA Children’s Museum’ to be ‘displayed’ at …
Video
WATCH: Podcaster calls U.S. Rep ‘Big Booty Latina’; …
Video
Pittsburgh Pirate ticket prices to increase
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Daytona 500
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Rockies’ Jose Iglesias aims to continue surge vs. …
Top Stories
Post 1 Rides Early Lead To Win
Video
Top Stories
Anderson’s two-run triple in 11th lifts Marlins past …
Marlins ride momentum from rally into finale vs. …
Marlins score 3 in 10th to rally past Pirates 5-4
10-Run Third Inning Lifts Wheeling Past Moundsville
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Founders Day of Caring
Class Of The Valley
Golden Apple Awards
Senior Salute 2022
Local Events
Advertise With Us
Active Aging
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Pizza Card Deal
Veterans Voices
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Father’s Day SweepSTEAKS 2022
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Behind the Badge
Behind the Badge: Trooper Chase Watts
Top Behind the Badge Headlines
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Parents give weed allowance
Officer gives fiery speech to ‘drug offender’
Part 1: Traffic on I-70 isn’t for ‘construction’, …
10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released
Ohio man and 7-year-old drown in Lake Michigan
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Parents give weed allowance
Officer gives fiery speech to ‘drug offender’
Part 1: Traffic on I-70 isn’t for ‘construction’, …
10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released
Ohio man and 7-year-old drown in Lake Michigan
Trending Stories
Parents give weed allowance
Officer gives fiery speech to ‘drug offender’
Part 1: Traffic on I-70 isn’t for ‘construction’, …
10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released
Ohio man and 7-year-old drown in Lake Michigan
Woman hospitalized after picking up $1 bill
Man summoned after saving dog locked in home
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Man summoned after saving dog locked in home
U.S. Rep called a ‘Big Booty Latina’
10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released
Former foster child becomes Queen of High Tea