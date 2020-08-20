High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

2020 High School Football Preview: Bellaire Big Reds

Bellaire High School
Posted: / Updated:

The Bellaire Big Reds certainly have a young team this season. After graduating 22 seniors last season Coach Spigarelli is still looking for his go to players.

Right now I think the philosophy is we got to try and come out and win every day in practice and in the weight room.

Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

On offense, the Big Reds have sophomore Jake Heatherington as QB who filled in last season as a freshman.

Junior Colt Sechrest will be playing tight end, and the team has added a new full-back sophomore Brayden Roth and a new running back Junior Brandon Mamie.

Basically the same stuff as last year the pro-style stuff, you know shotgun every play more than what we’re used to because we think we got a good QB in jake and I think our perimeter guys are pretty decent also.

Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

As for defense, senior Vince Patrone will in as linebacker.

We’re trying to do the same thing like the 4-5 still try to be aggressive you know, trying to make sure that we tackle sharp. That’s one thing ever since I’ve been at Bellaire since the late ’80s is a hard-aggressive style football play.

Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

This young team has big shoes to fill this season and coach Spigarelli hopes to have a successful year.

We really want to win every game but we really got to bring it to the table every game also

Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

The Bellaire varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. River on Saturday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter