2020 High School Football Preview: Bellaire Big Reds

The Bellaire Big Reds certainly have a young team this season. After graduating 22 seniors last season Coach Spigarelli is still looking for his go to players.

Right now I think the philosophy is we got to try and come out and win every day in practice and in the weight room. Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

On offense, the Big Reds have sophomore Jake Heatherington as QB who filled in last season as a freshman.



Junior Colt Sechrest will be playing tight end, and the team has added a new full-back sophomore Brayden Roth and a new running back Junior Brandon Mamie.

Basically the same stuff as last year the pro-style stuff, you know shotgun every play more than what we’re used to because we think we got a good QB in jake and I think our perimeter guys are pretty decent also. Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

As for defense, senior Vince Patrone will in as linebacker.

We’re trying to do the same thing like the 4-5 still try to be aggressive you know, trying to make sure that we tackle sharp. That’s one thing ever since I’ve been at Bellaire since the late ’80s is a hard-aggressive style football play. Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

This young team has big shoes to fill this season and coach Spigarelli hopes to have a successful year.

We really want to win every game but we really got to bring it to the table every game also Mark Spigarelli- Bellaire Big Red Head Coach

The Bellaire varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. River on Saturday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m.