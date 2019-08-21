Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Bellaire Big Reds 2019 High School Football Preview

Bellaire High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bellaire Big Reds certainly have depth this season. This year the Big Reds have 22 seniors on the team and an overall increase in numbers.

We have about 66 guys out on the roster, that’s probably one of the biggest numbers in the valley so that’s just excellent. You have a lot of guys off the streets that want to be part of a team so we’re real happy about that out here in Big Reds Country.

Mark Spigarelli- Head Coach

On offense, the Big Reds have returning senior QB, Bobby Roth.

Seasoned seniors AJ McCarthy and Trent Wilson will be playing Wide Receiver this year.

Experienced senior, Cole Porter returns this year at tailback.

At Fullback, Bellaire returns senior Trace Seacrest who also plays linebacker on defense.

His brother, sophomore Colt Seacrest will be playing tight end and linebacker on defense.

We’re trying to do a a couple of different things, maybe a little bit of wrinkles. Maybe a more shotgun than we are used to, but we have a lot of guys back on offense.

Mark Spigarelli- Head Coach

As for defense, the Big Reds are equipped with seasoned talent.

Bellaire has DT Chase Nolan, and DE’s Andrew Kolenich and the explosive Q Baker.

A lot of guys still playing three or four years led by Trace Seacrest, you know he’s been a 4 year starter now. So we have a lot of guys on the line. A lot of guys on the line with Nolan Letell he’s a defensive tackle, some defensive ends, we’re still trying to find that defensive back spot, but they all fly to the ball, they know what we want, they know our defense and we really want to be aggressive

Mark Spigarelli- Head Coach

And this season, Coach Spig says the bar is set high.

You know, I’ve been saying it for four years, you know win them all, get in the playoffs, win every game in the playoffs, last year we got a good taste of it, the first win in probably 12 years so that was a good taste and we got beat by the state runners-up, in Johnstown Monroe so we want to keep winning, we got some football families some football guys so we’re expecting big things here in Bellaire.

Mark Spigarelli- Head Coach

The Big Reds kick off their season on Friday, August 30th against River at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter