Bellaire Now 4-0

TORONTO,OHIO. (WTRF) – Bellaire improved to 3-0 with an impressive win over previously unbeaten Harrison Central…. The Toronto Red Knights who got their first win of the season last week, stood in their way of a 4-0 start to the season.

In the first quarter the Red Knights had the ball, QB Aiden Mick passes the ball and it’s intercepted by show stopper Colt Sechrest he’s taken down by #50 Chris Parker.

Then its #2 Jake Heatherington with the QB keeper, he’s brought down by #50 Chris Parker.

The red knights defense put up a fight, Bradon Mamie the ball carrier was taken out by #33 Shane Kennon.

#89 Colt Sechrest with the run, he’s brought down by #5 Cam Baker and #50 Chris Parker.

In the 2nd quarter the pass is complete to #22 Ray Pettigrew and that’s a Bellaire Touchdown the big reads now have the lead 6-0.

The big Reds continue their undefeated season with the final score Bellaire 25-Toronto 6.

Bellaire will be on the road with a visit to Cambridge next week, and Toronto visits Campbell Memorial.