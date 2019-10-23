High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Cole Porter named Athlete of the Week

Bellaire High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF)- Congrats to the Bellaire Big Reds Cole Porter on being named our Robinson Auto group sportszone athlete of the week. Porter carried the ball 29 times for 140 yards, and hauled double duty, seeing some time as a wildcat quarterback, and also throwing a TD pass. Porter also had an interception, helping lead the Big Reds to a 12-6 victory over Shadyside, snapping the Big Reds 7 game losing streak. Congrats to Cole Porter, our athlete of the week.

“I try to play as hard as I can,” said Porter. “I look up to all of the people that did. I just want to be that guy that’s the tough one out there that just doesn’t quit.”

“He did a super job. He carried the ball like 29 times for us with Bobby Roth being out and a freshman QB, so we had to use him in the eye formation, a lot in the wildcat too, said Coach Spigarelli. “When he is able to run the ball he is like a man among boys, he wants the ball in his hands and when he does he does great things for us.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter