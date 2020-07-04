High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

End of an Era: The retirement of two iconic Bellaire coaches

Bellaire High School

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s the end of an era for two coaches in the All American Town who are calling it a career after nearly 90 combined years of coaching.

Bruce Stolz and Ed Miller are saying goodbye to a school that has meant so much.

Probably because of my health. I’m getting to the point where my back is giving out. The legs are giving out, after fifty years they tend to do that, so it’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t change anything.

Bruce Stolz


This retirement thing, the responses that we’ve got, it’s very nice.

Ed Miller

Two long term Bellaire coaches are saying goodbye to the sidelines after serving almost a lifetime combined of coaching high school football and track.

Bruce and Ed have many years under their belt helping out the Bellaire community through coaching, but it’s really the year of 1995 that stands out to them the most. That’s the year the Big Reds went 10-0 for the first time in school history.

Just the enthusiasm. You always want to go back to that feeling and say how can we get there again. You get there one time and you say I want to go again. Just working, working with the coaches, working with the youngsters of the community trying to get to that point and believe it or not, the youngsters of the community want to get to that point.

Ed Miller

Both coaches want to thank the Bellaire community for supporting them over the years.

My wife passed away from cancer. She battled that for two and a half years and when she was going through chemo and operations and things like that, the team, the coaches, the teaching staff, the community was there to boost me up. Then, when she passed away it was during football season, and coach Davis brought the team up to the funeral home. The love and the expression, it was tremendous.

Ed Miller

I don’t think I want to go anywhere else. I never wanted to go anywhere else. It’s just something about the people, the atmosphere, Saturday afternoon basketball games, I couldn’t ask for anything more.

Bruce Stolz

