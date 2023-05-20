BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 2,800 flags of red, white, and blue filled Greenwood and Mount Calvary Cemetaries in Bellaire as a group of volunteers from the community placed flags on the graves of veterans and first responders in honor of Armed Forces Day.

Today is Armed Forces Day🇺🇸🪖🎖️



The third Saturday in May celebrates those who are currently serving in the military, and the Bellaire community came together to place flags on the graves of those who served our country. @wearethebigreds



More tonight on @WTRF7News❤️ pic.twitter.com/eq7xezFy9W — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 20, 2023

”We’re just basically here to get wet, have fun, and support people who fought for our country,” said volunteer, Logan Henry. “They supported us, so we support them back.”

A crowd of over 50 people showed up, including the Bellaire Football, Baseball, Theater, and Future Farmers of America programs to place flags, E. Taylor Construction providing side-by-sides, Bill’s towing, and Bellaire and Belmont County first responders.

Virgil “Kevin” West served for 26 years in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and says that seeing so many volunteers and helpers is a blessing.

”All you do is mention that we are out here to put flags on the grave of our heroes – that is not just the veterans, but our first responders – and people just climb on board. It’s really great. Even with this little moisture, they still make it happen.” Virgil West – Bellaire Post Chaplain

Volunteers have even travelled nearly 500 miles to be involved.

Jim Tarbet now lives in Illinois, but as a veteran and graduate of Bellaire High, he travels back to his hometown to be here for this event.

”This is part of the reason that I make this weekend special in in town, and that is paying honor and paying respect to all of the guys who I knew who are buried here. My butt has been in Illinois for 51 years. My heart’s still in Bellaire.” Jim Tarbet – Veteran & Bellaire Native

A list spanning 10 pages names every veteran and first responder buried in Greenwood and Mount Calvary Cemetaries, and now their graves are easy to spot with the colors that they served.

Armed Forces Day serves as a “thank you” to all of those fighting for our country.