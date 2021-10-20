Bellaire couple allegedly demanded “a considerable amount of money” from Salsa Joe’s owner

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials remain tight-lipped about whether the two extortion suspects are also suspected in the murder of their alleged victim and his wife.

Salsa Joe’s owner identified in Belmont County double murder

At this point, they will only say that 31-year-old Anthony Dibacco and 25-year-old Miana Smith are both scheduled for December trials on one count each of extortion.



Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan did confirm that the money they were allegedly demanding from Thomas Strussion was “a considerable amount.”



Strussion and his wife were found murdered in their Belmont, Ohio, home in late September.



Evidence discovered in that murder investigation revealed that Thomas Strussion was being blackmailed.



A search by authorities of Dibacco and Smith’s Guernsey Street home led to their arrest.



Anthony Dibacco, 31, remains in jail.



He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Nov. 22, and trial Dec. 16.



Miana Smith, 25, is free on $25,000 bond.



Her pretrial is set for Nov. 8, and trial for Dec. 9.



The maximum possible penalty for extortion is three years in prison.