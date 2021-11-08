Bellaire man allegedly admits to making $6,000 a week after being arrested on drug charges

A Bellaire man was arrested after police found what they call a substantial amount of dope, cocaine, black tar heroin, and stuff laced with fentanyl.

29-year-old Brennan Meadows was arrested after police say they have been trying to investigate death after a man died in Bellaire from overdosing on heroin with fentanyl.

Meadows allegedly told police that he made $6,000 a week selling drugs.

Police say they found a bottle with 807 Percosetts laced with fentanyl, almost 2 grams of black tar heroin, almost 2 grams of crack cocaine, and 2 ounces of powdered cocaine.

Meadows is currently in the Belmont County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and trafficking drugs.