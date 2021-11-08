Bellaire man allegedly admits to making $6,000 a week after being arrested on drug charges

Bellaire

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

A Bellaire man was arrested after police found what they call a substantial amount of dope, cocaine, black tar heroin, and stuff laced with fentanyl.

29-year-old Brennan Meadows was arrested after police say they have been trying to investigate death after a man died in Bellaire from overdosing on heroin with fentanyl.

Meadows allegedly told police that he made $6,000 a week selling drugs.

Police say they found a bottle with 807 Percosetts laced with fentanyl, almost 2 grams of black tar heroin, almost 2 grams of crack cocaine, and 2 ounces of powdered cocaine.

Meadows is currently in the Belmont County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and trafficking drugs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter