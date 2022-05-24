BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

Mayor Ed Marling says people have been saying that the accounts are not honest and above board, and he wants to get to the bottom of it.

He says he has heard this over and over, starting before he took office, and it continues to come up during every council meeting.

So he says he wants to get some answers.

“I said, well this is the end,” Marling said. “We’re going to go for the whole gamut. I want everything checked. I don’t care if it’s ‘take off your socks,’ you’re gonna get checked! So whatever it costs, it costs. I’m tired of listening to somebody saying this is not right, that is not right.”

He said he has spoken with the state auditor’s office, and they’ve indicated the audit will probably start next month.