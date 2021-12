Bellaire police say they arrested a man early Monday morning while assisting with another department on a call.

Police in Bellaire says they arrested Miles Wright after they recovered 16gs of meth, 30 Xanax laced with fentanyl, 30 Percocet laced with fentanyl, 2gs of white powder, 12 oz. of weed, 5 guns, 15 gs of crack and ‘other pills.’

Bellaire PD says the arrest happened on 23rd street in Bellaire.