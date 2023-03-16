Bellaire, OHIO (WTRF) – During Bellaire’s council meeting this evening, there was a big announcement.

Following nearly 30 years of service, Police Chief Dick Flanagan announced that this council meeting would be his last, as he would be retiring soon.

Flanagan says the times are changing and went on to say that while he was the right guy at the right time, those days are now gone. His retirement is set for April 1st.

“And the last thing is this will be my final council meeting. I am retiring the first of the month. It’s been a privilege’s working here. Had fun, got a lot stuff accomplished–got to do a lot of things. So, my time has come and gone so.” Dick Flanagan, Bellaire Police Chief

Following the announcement, Chief Flanagan recommended Lieutenant Watson as his successor.

He says Watson is “extremely intelligent, very street smart and very competent.”