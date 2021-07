(WTRF)- New information comes to light from Bellaire police chief Dick Flanagan.

Chief Flannagan told 7News that a total of 10 shots were fired into a house that was occupied with a juvenile inside.

Police believe that the incident was a domestic situation involving someone of a past relationship with the victim and was a target on one person.

Chief Flanagan called the shots fired incident an ‘a cowardly act ‘ and that the public is not in danger.

Stick with 7News for updates.