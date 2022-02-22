BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The All-American Town is about to get a walking trail, observation platform and event plaza.

It’s all a project of the Great Stone Viaduct Society, and the historic train bridge will be a major part of it.

The walking trail, about a half-mile long, will be on the old railroad bed leading up to the iconic stone arches.

On top of the arches will be an observation platform, and below them will be an event space for festivals and car shows.

The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working toward this for ten years.

This year, everything is starting to come together and in about two months we’ll be breaking ground for our trail, our observation platform and walkway that will be up on top of the arches We hope to make this the jewel in the crown of Bellaire as part of the park project and rehabilitation of the downtown area. Ed Mowrer, Chair, The Great Stone Viaduct Society

The arches each have 37 ring stones that line each of the 43 separate arches. When this bridge was built, it was right at the end of the Civil War and there were 37 states in the Union at the conclusion of that war. Daniel Frizzi Jr., Trustee, The Great Stone Viaduct Society

Anything that the Village can do, we’ll jump in and help. I hope everybody kicks in because they’re gonna make a beautiful site out of this. Ed Marling, Mayor of Bellaire

The trail will go from 26th Street to Guernsey Street.

The nearly $2 million project is being paid for by state grants, fund raisers and donations from individuals, businesses and foundations.

They hope to break ground in about two months and have it completed by fall.

That will be the bridge’s 150th birthday.

They will hold their annual fundraising banquet at 5:30 p.m. on September 20 at the Sons of Italy Hall.

Log on to their website greatstoneviaduct.org for updates.