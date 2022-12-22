Stay tuned to 7News for the latest weather updates.

BELLAIRE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department will be open as a warming shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay if residents lose power.

Mayor Edward Marling and Fire Chief Tim Bell, along with Michael Gallaher wanted to alert residents that the impending weather may cause power outages, but services are being put in place for those in need of warm shelter.

If you lose power and are in need of a warm place to stay, call 911, to let dispatchers know that you’ll be coming to the Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department.

The volunteer department doesn’t have people on-site 100% of the time, and dispatchers will let the Volunteers know someone is coming to the building.

The Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department address is 2450 Belmont St, Bellaire, OH 43906.

The Non-emergency number for the station is (740) 325-1848.