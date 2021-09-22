Bellaire woman sentenced for role in drug trafficking operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Brookelyn Myers, of Bellaire, Ohio, was sentenced to 12 months of incarceration for her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Myers, also known as “Brooke,” age 25, pled guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl.” Myers admitted to selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in December 2019 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.