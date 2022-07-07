BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire Mayor Ed Marling made a big announcement at Thursday night’s Bellaire Council meeting. The village is in the process of working out a deal with a company called Navarro Trucking, out of Bristol, Connecticut.



Marling tells us that Navarro is looking to have around 100 drivers move in and out of the area, as well permanent positions like mechanics, dispatchers and security guards. Marling says the Navarro Company is interested specifically in a piece of land located in the south end of town and could potentially be looking for other sites to develop in the future.



Once the deal is worked out, the mayor hopes it will yield some positive benefits for Bellaire.

“Well it’s a big benefit. We were going to have, possibly have truckers stay overnight, if they get this other building and repair it….they want to be able to keep their drivers here overnight, rather than having them sleep in their truck overnight, they can have a place for them to stay.” Mayor Ed Marling, Bellaire

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS as we continue to track the progress of this deal.