Belmont County arrest two for one pound of meth

After an investigation from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested on drug charges.

Detectives investigated at 23205 West 23rd Street in Bellaire.

During the investigation, detectives say they found 1 pound of meth and other narcotics along with drug paraphernalia and packaging for distribution. Detectives said they also seized multiple firearms from the residence.

Belmont County said the meth was worth $45,000.

Arrested were 28-year-old Jamal Irving from Detriot, Michigan, and 32-year-old Courtney Liberatore of Bellaire.

Irving was charged 1 count of felony 1 possession and 1 count felony 1 trafficking and Liberatore was charged with felony permitting drug abuse.