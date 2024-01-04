BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – After a tie vote occurred at the last Bellaire Village Council meeting, questions lie with the intentions of a few council members who voted “no” to paying Southpointe Industries for maintenance done over a year ago.

The mayor failed to file a purchase order when hiring the company initially in February of 2022 for a sanitation break of hazardous materials, in turn making the fiscal officer unaware of these funds.

David Jingle, owner of Southpointe Industries, has not been paid the $31,000 he is owed since an invoice was sent to the city in December of 2022.

Jingle is now filing a lawsuit against the city.

A vote on an ordinance at the last council meeting to pay these funds was split three to three with Mike Doyle, Jerry Olack, and Robert Kapral voting no.

The mayor broke the tie by voting yes.

In her finance report, councilwoman Janet Richardson brought up the question of why those members who voted no believe the mayor’s tie breaking vote is a conflict-of-interest.

”We’re speaking about legal matters when the Village solicitor is not here, and there is a question of liability and protocol. I really feel kind of distasteful that we are almost being ostracized because we exercised out vote that we felt was in the best interest of the Village and the protocols that are in place.” Mike Doyle – Councilman, Village of Bellaire

”The only action that wasn’t taken correctly was there was a PO. And a lot of times in many municipalities there isn’t a PO. That’s why our Ohio revised code has a stipulation for that called the then and now.” Janet Richardson – Councilwoman, Village of Bellaire

The village has incurred $1,600 in interest payments, and the worry is that they will incur more in legal expenses should this lawsuit move forward.

Because city solicitor T.J. Schultz was not in attendance, Mayor Marling requested to hold off on the conversations until he was present.