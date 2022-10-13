BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire.

Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go in. The animals were living in horrific conditions.

Dozens of cats were trapped in a 10 by 10 trailer that officials tell us had bars on the window during their first visit, but were removed by tonight. Officials had to track down the loose cats, as well as the donkey.

Charges are expected to be filed against the property owners, as officials try to care for the animals.

“They’re fed, but that’s the only good thing right now at this point and time….Some of them are definitely going to need some medical attention. It looks like they’ve been doing breeding because a lot of them look like they’ve been bred several times, if not massively. There are some that are very, extremely matted with mud and muck and there’s a 17-year-old dog here that looks like, you can’t almost find the dog from the mats.” JULIE LARISH, Humane Officer with Belmont County Hoof and Paw

Belmont County Hoof and Paw says they are in desperate need of cat food and litter, as well as bones, treats and toys for the dogs. You can donate money at Huntington Bank; just say it’s for Hoof and Paw.

You can also send money to their address at 49586 Jacobsburg Key Rd, Jacobsburg, OH 43933-9620.