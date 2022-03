BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) If you’re looking to party on St Patrick’s Day, as many people are well aware, Bellaire Ohio is the place to be.

The annual St. Patty’s Day Bash, at Flanagan’s on Belmont Street, kicked off early this morning and will last well into the evening hours.

It’s become a tradition for well over a decade.

The fun began with a traditional Irish breakfast and will include live entertainment and great food all day long.