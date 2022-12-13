BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Here is some great news for drivers in one local village.



A long-awaited and much needed paving project has been finalized for Bellaire, and village officials couldn’t be happier.



A $400,000 grant along with an interest-free loan of the same amount will help fund the project.



It will include as many as 11 streets and 25 catch basins.



The total cost of the project will total more than one million dollars.



Mayor Ed Marling credits village grant writer Phyllis Barnhart, fiscal officer Marla Krupnik and the village street committee for their work in securing the loan.