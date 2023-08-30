BELLAIRE, Ohio — R & L Strength & Conditioning is hosting a motivational bash at Bellaire High School with several legendary guest speakers this Sunday, September 3, at 1:00 p.m.

To bring a positive change to the culture in Bellaire through youth and community, R & L Strength & Conditioning has an impressive lineup of guests such as motivational speaker Elec Simon, UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Coleman, Bill Schmitt JR aka Billy Blaize from the Holistic Cloud and MMA champion Seth Shaffer.

R & L Strength & Conditioning says the goal of the motivational bash is to support the positivity to quit drugs and to get the right mindset to stay sober.