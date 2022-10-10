BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn!

The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi.

Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native and hip-hop celebrity rapper Josh Heatherington, also known as Josh from YNC.

Last week, Heatherington wrapped up filming the movie featuring the rapper in the haunted hip-hop movie.

Along with the help of Lee, the rap artist tried channeling his ghostly ancestors inside the Bellaire House using high-tech paranormal equipment.

According to Heatherington, his family is one of the most iconic haunted families in paranormal America.

My friends, my team, we put this plot together by making it a haunted movie that’s going to be out be on Halloween. We’re dropping it on Halloween. The Bellaire House is actually my family’s house. The first house in Bellaire, Ohio was Jack Heatherington, my family. Josh Heatherington, Josh from YNC/Rap Artist & Producer

Other cast members include Heatherington’s fellow rappers.

The Bellaire House Movie: The Heatherington Family will debut on the streaming service platform Tubi this Halloween, October 31st.