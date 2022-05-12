OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Jessi Lanie Baker, 28, of Bellaire, Ohio was indicted by the Ohio County Circuit Court Grand Jury on May 9, 2022, on two counts of the felony offense of “Gross Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death” and one count of the misdemeanor offense of “Driving with Alcohol Concentration of Fifteen Hundredths of One Percent”.

Baker was charged after allegedly driving a vehicle impaired under the influence with children in the car.

