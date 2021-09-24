Stormy Daniels coming to Bellaire for public paranormal investigation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 26: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels, famous for being a porn actress and allegedly had an affair with former President Donald Trump, will be coming to Bellaire, Ohio for a public paranormal investigation.

The investigation will take place at the Bellaire House located at 1699 Belmont Street on October 9.

A meet and greet is scheduled from 3-4 PM with a Q & A session from 4-5 PM and concluding with a general admission investigation between 7 PM- 2 AM.

The meet and greet and the Q & A session is $25 a person with the general admission investigation being $150 a person.

There is also a VIP Investigation with Haunted rooms for $300.

According to The Bellaire House Facebook page , The Bellaire House is an afterlife & paranormal research center which is mainstream in the paranormal industry & is known to be one of the most haunted in the USA.

For more information, you can call 740-579-1841.