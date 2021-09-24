Stormy Daniels coming to Bellaire for public paranormal investigation

Bellaire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 26: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels, famous for being a porn actress and allegedly had an affair with former President Donald Trump, will be coming to Bellaire, Ohio for a public paranormal investigation.

The investigation will take place at the Bellaire House located at 1699 Belmont Street on October 9.

A meet and greet is scheduled from 3-4 PM with a Q & A session from 4-5 PM and concluding with a general admission investigation between 7 PM- 2 AM.

The meet and greet and the Q & A session is $25 a person with the general admission investigation being $150 a person.

There is also a VIP Investigation with Haunted rooms for $300.

According to The Bellaire House Facebook page , The Bellaire House is an afterlife & paranormal research center which is mainstream in the paranormal industry & is known to be one of the most haunted in the USA.

For more information, you can call 740-579-1841.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter