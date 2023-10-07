BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — One local historical icon is now lighting the night of one area town.

It was a day-long celebration leading up to the lighting of the Great Stone Viaduct in Bellaire.

There was a classic car show, music from DJ Big Will May, craft vendors and food trucks.

Folks braved the rain and cold to celebrate the century-and-a half old structure.

And when the sun went down…the countdown was on.

The value of the bridge is priceless. No one…no masonry equipment could handle what they did years ago. 152 years ago they built this. It’s still here. It’s one of a kind. It’s an icon for the Valley and our community should enjoy it. We have a lot of people walking on it. We had a wedding today too by the way. It was amazing. The wedding came and did pictures during the car show. It was a work of art. Nancy Merryman, Member, Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society

The Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society purchased 22 of the structure’s arches nearly 10 years ago.

They also purchased 13 acres surrounding the structure, which had been restored to include a plaza, as well as a walking trail on top of the bridge.

The north end of the bridge will be lit on weekends and special occasions.

Christmas lights will be installed during the holiday season.

Erb Electric installed the lighting.