BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

There is a water main break in West Bellaire in the area of Dorer Ave, Wagner Ave., and Frazier Ave. This was reported to treatment plant at 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to Ben Turvey of the Bellaire Water Treatment Plant.

Affected areas also include Route 214 from the Rock Hill tank to Pelkey’s Turn pump station, 31st and Trumbull Street, 31st and Clinton Street as well as 31st Street (also known as Mud Road).

Water has been shut off, and crews are en route to assess the situation.