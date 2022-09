ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz says a juvenile has died following what appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm.

It occurred on North Market St. Sunday evening.

Police say an autopsy will be performed on Monday morning.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is present on the scene, working on the reconstruction of the scene.

Details are limited at this time, stay with 7News as we learn more.