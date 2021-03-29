1,000 vaccine doses now available in Belmont County

More vaccine and lower age requirements mean more people can get immunized

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Belmont County is suddenly getting a large shipment of vaccine.

“We’re getting a thousand doses of Moderna this week that we’re going to distribute out,” said Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner. “The state has moved to 16 and older for eligibility. The only thing is, the 16- and 17-year-olds are only able to get the Pfizer. The Moderna and J & J were not tested on anybody or approved for anybody less than 18.”

They are holding clinics at the former Sears site at the Ohio Valley Mall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone who logs on to the Belmont County Health Department’s website and clicks on “Schedule Your COVID Vaccine Appointment” should get a time slot.

And that 1,000 doses doesn’t sound daunting at all for this county that’s gotten rave reviews for the ease, efficiency and speed of their clinics.

“We’re getting people through very quickly and people have been very happy so yes, we’re capable of putting 1,000 people through if we get 1,000 people there,” Sproul noted.