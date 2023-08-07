BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Judge John Vavra issued a bond of $100,000 in the cases of Sherman Leasure, 22, and Richard West III, 47, according to Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.

The two are co-defendants charged with felonious assault and kidnapping in the Belmont County Court of Common Pleas.

At this time, the defendants will be tried separately. However, Flanagan says it is possible that his office will seek to combine the trials to lessen the impact on the victim and witnesses.

Flanagan says his office worked with members of the Bellaire Police Department to secure the indictments.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was initially in critical condition with extensive injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the suspects allegedly broke into his house, robbed him, beat him with several objects and left him lying there.