ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Interstate 470 near milepost 2 in Pultney Township, Belmont County, Ohio.

On June 12, at approximately 5:25 a.m., a 2014 Nissan Murano driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling westbound on Interstate 470.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of the roadway striking the median cable barrier.

The Nissan Murano then traveled into the eastbound lanes and overturned onto its top.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Interstate 470 was closed for approximately 2 hours.

Cumberland Trail Fire Department and EMS assisted with the scene along with the Ohio Department of Transportation and Belmont County Coroners Office.

The crash remains under investigation.